MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $942.20 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00005500 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $942.20 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 1.10052878 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,310,672.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

