musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 1,396,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,299,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 million and a PE ratio of 990.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.10.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.