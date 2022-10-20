MVL Market Cap Tops $91.49 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $91.49 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

