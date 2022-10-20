MX TOKEN (MX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.83 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00004717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $89.83 million and $400,212.00 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

