Nano (XNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $93.40 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,072.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00268310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00113424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00745984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00557146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

