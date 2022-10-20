NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.44. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 65,013 shares.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoVibronix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of NanoVibronix worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Featured Articles

