NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.44. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 65,013 shares.
NanoVibronix Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 570.31%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoVibronix Company Profile
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoVibronix (NAOV)
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.