National Bank Financial Cuts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$47.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 34,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,753. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

