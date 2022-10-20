National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.45% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $66,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.06 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

