Nblh (NBLH) Tops One Day Volume of $58.00

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Nblh has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Nblh has a total market cap of $158.85 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01763982 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $379.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

