NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $339.51 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $339.51 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.57 or 0.27699592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.