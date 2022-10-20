Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

