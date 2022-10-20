Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97, RTT News reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Netflix Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.19. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Netflix

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

