New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $10.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Compass Point to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 12,505,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

