NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

