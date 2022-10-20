NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Lowered to $4.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NGM traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 6,692,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,348. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Group LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 787,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 319,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

