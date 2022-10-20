NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

