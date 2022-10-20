Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.26

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $5.97. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 357,465 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

