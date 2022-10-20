Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.26

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and traded as low as $5.97. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 357,465 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Nissan Motor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
