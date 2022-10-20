Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,727. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

