Norish (LON:NSH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.16). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11), with a volume of 14,544 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175. The stock has a market cap of £52.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

