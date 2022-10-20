Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 11,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,036,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 154,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

