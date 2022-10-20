Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $79.75. 11,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $135.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,036,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 154,487 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.