Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $358,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.50. 35,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.