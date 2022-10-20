Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,337 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

