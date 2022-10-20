Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 10,884 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 426.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.05. 116,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

