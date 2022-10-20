Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 13,669 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 110,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.