Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share.

Nucor stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $48,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

