Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Nucor Stock Up 2.9 %
NUE stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nucor
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nucor by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nucor by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,411,000 after purchasing an additional 177,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Featured Stories
