NuCypher Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $100.07 million and $3.55 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

