Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.40. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 740 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $531.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.84.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
