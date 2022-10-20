Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $13.15. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 99,196 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.7503 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter worth $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

