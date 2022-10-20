Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $13.15. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 99,196 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.7503 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.62.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
