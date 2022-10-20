Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.33

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 343650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
