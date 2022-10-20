Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.33

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 343650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

