NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $300.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.