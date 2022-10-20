NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

