NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $50.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,028.61. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,960. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,162.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,243.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.