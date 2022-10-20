NXM (NXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,245.00

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. NXM has a market capitalization of $278.26 million and $2,245.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $42.20 or 0.00221511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,048.69 or 0.99992923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005207 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.38281592 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,098.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

