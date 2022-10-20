NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $278.82 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $42.28 or 0.00220797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $278.82 million and approximately $17,062.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00052281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 42.799479 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

