Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,076.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,076.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCDGF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Ocado Group Stock Up 3.7 %

OCDGF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

