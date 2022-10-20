Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

OXY stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,931,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

