OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35.
OFS Credit Company Profile
