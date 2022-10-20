OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.