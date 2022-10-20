Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.