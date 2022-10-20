Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

