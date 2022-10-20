OKB Price Hits $15.64 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, OKB has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $15.64 or 0.00081791 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $938.34 million and $23.72 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

