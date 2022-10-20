Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 6.3%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. 1,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

