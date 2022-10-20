Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

