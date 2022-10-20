ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.71. ON shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 12,945 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

ON Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.34.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

