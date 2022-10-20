OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $38.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMF. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.42.

OneMain Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

