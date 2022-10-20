ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 86.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,419 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.