OpenBlox (OBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $152,649.00

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $152,649.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.80 or 0.27627592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010790 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

