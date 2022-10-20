OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $172,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,231,694 shares in the company, valued at $340,958,513.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00.

OPK stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 45.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

