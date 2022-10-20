Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

