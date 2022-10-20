Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

Generac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.30. Generac has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

