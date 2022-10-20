Oppenheimer Weighs in on Leafly Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Leafly in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Leafly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Leafly’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million.

Leafly Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LFLY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leafly news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leafly news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,947,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of Leafly stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,884 shares of company stock valued at $372,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

